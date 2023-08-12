Bhopal: Businessman Booked For Duping Farmer Of Rs 80,000 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Hanumanganj police have registered a case against a businessman for duping a farmer hailing from Guna to the tune of Rs 80,000, the police said on Saturday.

Hanumanganj police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Bhadoria said that the complainant, Mahesh Vishwakarma was a native of Ashok Nagar in Guna.

He had purchased goods worth Rs 80,000 from a man, who operates a tools shop at Hamidia Road locality on June 23.

The owner of the shop, named Shahwar had sought advance payment from him, which Vishwakarma deposited in his bank account.

After receiving the sum, Shahwar did not provide goods to Vishwakarma. Whenever Vishwakarma used to inquire about the delivery of goods from Shahwar, he used to make flimsy excuses and did not even reimburse Vishwakarma’s money.

Later, Shahwar began threatening Vishwakarma and said he would kill him.

Vishwakarma then approached Hanumanganj police and lodged a case against the accused. The police have issued a notice to Shahwar, SHO Bhadoria said.

