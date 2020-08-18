Bhopal: Business yet to pick up after unlock

BHOPAL: Business has not picked up in market after unlock that came into effect from August 4. The major festivals like Eid and Rakhi were celebrated during lockdown, which marred the business as the two festivals boost trade every year. Next major festivals are Durga Puja and Diwali but state government has not granted permission to install idols and take out tableaux, which are occasions that promote local trade.

Ganesh Utsav starting this week is not considered as a major festival from business point of view as people do not purchase for the occasion. Then comes 15-day long shraddha paksha, which is not considered auspicious for purchases except grocery goods and other essential commodities.

Akhil Bharatiya Vyapar Mandal Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “Even after unlock period, business has not picked up. People are buying what is essential,” he added.

New Market Traders Association president Satish Gangrade said business is normal. “We will have to manage the show. Covid has changed everything, imparting loss in business,” he added.