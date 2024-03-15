Bhopal: Bus Stop Sheds Dumped On Footpath Causing Inconvenience To Pedestrians

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bus stop sheds, which were removed from the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor, have been dumped on the footpath, causing inconvenience to commuters, especially pedestrians. Pedestrians have no other options but to use the roads in peak traffic hours to reach their destination. Two agencies—PWD and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC)—are engaged in removing the BRTS corridor.

According to the locals, sheds are being dumped on the roadside causing problems for pedestrians. Recently, an accident also occurred at Kalka Square in Bairagarh because of disruption in traffic made due to the BRTS removal work. Earlier, it was planned to remove the BRTS at night without disturbing traffic. But now, the work is being carried out in the daytime, disrupting entire traffic.

When contacted, PWD engineer Javed Squeel said, “Maximum work has been completed but now railing installation work is being carried out in Bairagarh. If the ongoing work has messed up traffic, I will look into the matter as pedestrians are facing problems. We take all precaution considering the traffic issue.”

On the other hand, stating that the implementing agencies should keep the traffic issues in mind before taking such initiatives, BMC Mayor-in-Council (MiC) Rajesh Higorani said, “Dumping the bus stop sheds on the footpath is definitely causing problems to pedestrians. Haphazard working is leading to chaos on the road, which is not justified from any angle.”