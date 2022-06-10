Bhopal: Bus operators thank minister Govind Singh Rajput for Rs 100-crore tax waiver

Buses/ Representative Pic | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of bus operators met state transport minister Goving Singh Rajput at his office here on Friday to thank him for waiving taxes worth Rs 103 crore.

The chief of Sagar Bus Association Nemi Kumar Jain expressed gratitude to Rajput for understanding the pain of the bus operators and acting on it.

He said, “Bus owners are happy with the decision. The financial condition of the bus owners had been severely affected due to shutting down of transport service during the corona period.”

The bus operators in the state had been demanding the government to waive taxes during and after corona pandemic. They had held several protests and sent memorandum one after another to Rajput and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to presss for their demands.

Rajput assured bus operators that the government would always stand by them and take care of their needs. He said that Chouhan's government was people-friendly. The state government knew that people suffered during corona pandemic.

He said when he talked to Chouhan about the waiver, he did not think twice before permitting the same.

