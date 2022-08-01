e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: BU’s 52nd Foundation Day celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour

The chief guest on this occasion was the minister for higher education Mohan Yadav. The program was presided over by vice-chancellor of Barkatullah University Professor RJ Rao.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 11:14 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barkatullah University celebrated its 52nd Foundation Day with enthusiasm and fervour on Monday. For the last two years, the foundation day celebrations were held online due to Covid -induced restrictions. This year the university authorities, teachers, and employees celebrated the day with gaiety on the campus.

The chief guest on this occasion was the minister for higher education Mohan Yadav. The program was presided over by vice-chancellor of Barkatullah University Professor RJ Rao.

The minister inaugurated the main entrance gate of the university as well as upgrading work of the main administrative building.

The minister also felicitated the teachers, officers and employees who have served the institution for 35 years, 25 years and 15 years.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor highlighted the development of the University and efforts made to enhance the academic quality on the campus during the past few years.

Prof Rao said, “Barkatullah University is on the path of development and the work of the university is appreciated by Raj Bhavan and Madhya Pradesh government. However, the University being in the state capital they naturally have more expectations from it.”

He also assured teachers' union, officers' union and employees' union of fulfilling some of their demands under the rules.

Congratulating all the officials and teachers of the university registrar Dr AK Mansoori said, “We need to work harder to take our university further so that its name can be included in the leading universities of the country.

President of the teachers' association Professor Vinoy Srivastava expressed his views and congratulated the vice-chancellor for filling the backlog posts in time and promoting the teachers. Officers' union president Shailendra Jain and employees' union president Lakhan Parmar also addressed the gathering.

Read Also
Bhopal: Reflection Natya Mahotsav; Birsa Munda’s battle for jal, jungle, zameen
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: BU’s 52nd Foundation Day celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour

RECENT STORIES

Good news for Mumbaikars! Water level in lakes at 88.80% despite dry spells

Good news for Mumbaikars! Water level in lakes at 88.80% despite dry spells

MSRTC to introduce around 100 pollution-free air-conditioned electric buses on Mumbai Pune route by...

MSRTC to introduce around 100 pollution-free air-conditioned electric buses on Mumbai Pune route by...

Registration of properties in Mumbai witnesses 15% rise: Knight Frank India report

Registration of properties in Mumbai witnesses 15% rise: Knight Frank India report

Monsoon Session: Suspension of four Congress Lok Sabha members revoked

Monsoon Session: Suspension of four Congress Lok Sabha members revoked

Mumbai: Central Railway registers revenue of Rs.135.57 crore from sale of scrap this year from April...

Mumbai: Central Railway registers revenue of Rs.135.57 crore from sale of scrap this year from April...