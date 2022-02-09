Bhopal: Burqa-clad girls kick football, play cricket

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The girl students of Indira Priyadarshini College here sported hijab on cricket and football field on Wednesday, protesting against ban on hijab at educational institutions in Karnataka.

The students said that hijab was their constitutional right and nobody could take it away from them. The minister of school education, Inder Singh Parmar, on Tuesday, had announced to ban hijabs in MP schools, a statement he withdrew on Wednesday.

The girls played football and cricket on the school ground wearing burqas and hijabs. A player told Free Press, If we do not have any problem in wearing hijab, why should anyone have? We can play wearing a hijab, we can study wearing one and we can become doctors and IAS officers too.

Another student said, On one hand, government promotes Beti Bachaao, Beti Padhaao drive. On the other hand, they try to control the attire of girls. We are comfortable wearing it. We aren't forced by our parents.Politicians just want to raise issue ahead of elections in five states. We support our sisters in Karnataka and oppose our minister's decision to ban Hijab in MP schools.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:19 PM IST