Bhopal: Burglars break into minister’s bungalow, decamp with TV set

BHOPAL: Even manned bungalows of ministers are not safe in state capital. In a daring act, thieves struck at the bungalow of a cabinet minister and made away with a TV set on Tuesday night. Thieves barged into official residence of Minister for tribal welfare Meena Singh in 74-Bungalow area, which houses ministers and senior bureaucrats. The incident has raised questions on the government’s tall claims of safety and security in the state. The theft was noticed by Yamunaprasad Jogi, who lives with his family in a servant quarter on the bungalow premises.

Jogi’s daughter had gone with the minister, while his wife Anita and son Nitin were in their quarter when the theft occurred. On Wednesday morning when Jogi went inside the bungalow to perform pooja, he found the household items scattered and the LED set missing. Jogi informed the security officials and later lodged a complaint with TT Nagar police. Sub-Inspector Suneel Raghuvanshi said the accused had entered the house from rearside as the gate there was not locked. The S-I said that statements of Jogi and his family members have been taken and search has been launched to nab the culprits. This is not the first theft in 74-Bungalow area as earlier thieves had stolen sandalwood trees from the bungalow of MLA Jitu Patwari, a few months ago.