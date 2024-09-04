Bhopal: Burglar’s Bid To Make Off With 15 Crore Worth Antique Pieces From Museum Fails

Burglar tried to make off with antique pieces from state museum worth Rs 15 crore, but failed | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A burglar tried to make off with antique pieces from state museum worth Rs 15 crore, but he fell into the hands of the cops before he could scale the outer wall of the museum on Tuesday, the police said.

The museum has collection items of historic value and they are displayed in different sections of the museum.

DCP Riyaz Iqbal informed that accused is identified as Vinod Yadav resident of district Gaya of state Bihar. He had done recce of the museum earlier and he came to know the shortcomings in the security measures at the museum.

“He had taken a valid entry by purchasing ticket on Sunday, but he managed to hide himself in the museum when it was closed in the evening. Monday is a holiday. After collecting the valuables at night, he tried to scale the outer wall of the museum which is 25 feet high and fell down and injured himself.”

The DCP added that when on Tuesday morning the museum people came and opened the gates they found man in half naked position lying on the ground. The people also found the bag of stolen antiques with him.

The matter was reported to the police and the police caught him and also seized the items.

An SIT has been formed to investigate the case.

Poor security of museum

The museum is having home guards as well as private security guards and also many of the CCTV are installed across the museum. But surprisingly many of the CCTV are out of order and the guards are also ‘at ease’.

If the security and the officials of the museum were in alert position, how can a man can hide himself in the museum and have able to steal the historic value items.