Bhopal: Budget has brought no hope for anyone, says former chief minister Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Kamal Nath finds the Union Budget has ‘brought no hope for anyone’. He stated that the people of the state who had held high hopes about the Union Budget in corona times expecting that it would bring new horizons to their future had their dreams ‘turned into scrap’.
Nath added that no provisions had been made for farmers and only ‘fake and false promises’ of doubling their incomes had been announced. No provisions had been made about youth employment, added Nath. Even though many youths had lost their jobs during the pandemic, no package had been brought for them.More importantly, by increasing the rates of petrol and diesel, the government had put the people under one more tax burden.
‘Vision on strong infra’: BJP state president VD Sharma finds the Budget ‘good for education, health and self-reliance’. He appreciated the vision of PM Modi in the Budget since 2014. “The vision of the Modi government is to strengthen the infrastructure and also its development, opportunities to generate employment, betterment of farmers and extending the fruits of development to the far-flung areas”. Sharma said that, till 2022, the government was going to double the incomes of farmers, adding that the government had allocated Rs 16.5 lakh crore for agriculture credit.