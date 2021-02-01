Bhopal: Budget has brought no hope for anyone, says former chief minister Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Kamal Nath finds the Union Budget has ‘brought no hope for anyone’. He stated that the people of the state who had held high hopes about the Union Budget in corona times expecting that it would bring new horizons to their future had their dreams ‘turned into scrap’.

Nath added that no provisions had been made for farmers and only ‘fake and false promises’ of doubling their incomes had been announced. No provisions had been made about youth employment, added Nath. Even though many youths had lost their jobs during the pandemic, no package had been brought for them.More importantly, by increasing the rates of petrol and diesel, the government had put the people under one more tax burden.