Bhopal: Budding interior designers learns nitty-gritty of Vastu Shastra

BHOPAL: Suyash Kulshrestha, a renowned town planner, gave informative tips on Vastu Shastra to budding interior designers here at a workshop. The event was organised by CRISP.

Interacting with students and teachers, Suyash said, “Vastu strives to accomplish the best in the ancient Indian Science of Astrology and Vedic Vastu. Indian lifestyle often depends on Vastu Shastra as it has a strong affiliation with astrology.”

Vastu Shastra, the ancient Hindu system of architecture supposedly has its origins in around 6000 BC, informed Kulshrestha. This ancient word basically translates into ‘science of architecture’ and represents a conduit between man and nature and provides laws on the construction of homes along appropriate guidelines for a healthy, wealthy, and peaceful abode, he added.

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Brahma asked Vishwakarma to develop an architectural system that included the powers of the basic five elements- air, water, earth, fire and space. This system helps in the organization of space within a structure based on their function in relation to one another as well as to their usage.

CEO CRISP Mukesh Sharma, said" Indian Vastu is unique in its approach, concept, content, deliverance and presentation to explore the basic human psychology. Delving into it, we can know much more about the future and leading a successful life. Moreover, it’s a verified and well-observed science which manipulates the forces of Mother Nature to work in our favour".

CRISP organises such workshops from time to time, so that the students of interior designing are prepared for various sources of the market and the demand of the respective customer