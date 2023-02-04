Bhopal: BSW, MSW courses to be treated tantamount to other courses, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Disciplines like Bachelors of Social Work (BSW) and Masters of Social Work (MSW) shall be treated equal to other courses, announced Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a convention organised under the Chief Minister Community Leadership Development Programme (CLDP) here at Jamboree Maidan on Saturday.

Chouhan added that students studying in the said disciplines shall also be provided internship opportunities at the government offices and non-governmental organisations (NGOs)

In his address, the CM said that the CM CLDP programme was started with the objective of empowering the youths and opening new gateways to employment opportunities. During this, he took a dig at the Congress by saying that the CLDP programme had been scrapped by former CM Kamal Nath, during the Congress’ rule which was restored when BJP resurfaced in the state.

The CM said that the benefits of all government schemes shall also be provided to students of BSW and MSW programmes. Adding to the statements, he said that as per the New Education Policy (NEP), every student will necessarily be required to take up Community engagement/Internship/Project, to facilitate which, the provision of internship has also been ensured with government departments and NGOs.

BSW and MSW students were also present in thick numbers on the occasion. The objective of the programme was to share the experiences of such meritorious students who were deprived of higher education after intermediate, but were benefitted from the CM CLDP curriculum and touched new heights of success.

On the occasion, several students, who were empowered after joining the BSW and MSW programme, also shared their experiences on the occasion.