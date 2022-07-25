Bhopal: BSSS students’ 2 days Industrial visit to Daulat Ram Industries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Management of Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) has organised an industrial visit to Daulat Ram Industries recently for the students of BBA's first and final year.

Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt Ltd is an established company since 1999 and a well-known brand internationally as well. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of heavy engineering products like traction alternators, ac dc motors, air conditioners, resistors and many more.

Under Swachh Bharat's mission, the company has diversified into waste management products and provides solutions for water, garden and food waste management under the brand - Wonder Loam.

Finance and Quality Head of the company Kuhoo Sharma introduced the students to the management concepts and core working of the company. She enabled them a 360-degree exposure of live working on the floor and industry. She said that youth being the power and future, Daulat Ram group wishes the best to all students and seeks to engage professionally in the coming times.

Managing Director of the company, CP Sharma, interacted with the students and accorded management strategies to be successful in the workplace.

Gurpreet Singh, System Management Auditor and Piyush, the Sales Manager explained the processes and operations undergone in the plant and also about machinery and technologies used. In the HVAC unit, students witnessed high-end machines involved in the manufacturing of Railway Coach ACs like Bending, Laser and Welding Machines.

Himanshu Singh, a member of the production unit elucidated various processes involved in the production of the Railway ACs like Sheet Designing, Assembling and Testing. The manufacturing capacity of the industry is 300 units per month. Each student was gifted a small memento. The visit came to an end with a photo session along with the visit coordinators of the industry.

Head of the department Alpa Ghosh said that overall, the industrial visit enriched the knowledge of the students by giving an exposure to current work practices supplementing theoretical managerial knowledge being taught at the classrooms.

A total of 80 students were accompanied by Pooja Sharma and Anita Jomy Thomas.

