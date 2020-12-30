Bhopal: BSSS in collaboration with IIT Guwahati holds a weeklong faculty development program

The weeklong training which began on December 28, incorporates topics like Virtual Delivery techniques, Anchoring Emotions, Effective Listening, Personality Disorders, Presentation Skills, Effective Presentation, Mentoring and Counselling techniques, Classroom Delivery Enhancement Techniques, Graduate Attributes in Classroom Delivery, Introduction to LaTeX, Research ethics and integrity, Writing for Research Projects to secure research funding, Academic career- Prevent burnout and thrive, E-Content and Swayam etc followed by the writing of Project Proposal on ‘Research Methodology’.

IIT Guwahati has developed this customised training module as per the requirement of BSSS and it is expected that the training is going to be fruitful to strengthen the teaching faculty during these pandemic times when Pedagogy is being redefined and restructured and research is required to implement a new methodology.

The content has been specifically placed and covered so that the faculty reciprocate to the needs of the students and empathise with them so that the mentoring is meaningful. The eminent faculty members of IIT Guwahati will impart training, information and knowledge to the staff of BSSS.