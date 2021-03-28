Bhopal: BSP MLA’s husband arrested from Bhind bus stand, wanted in Congress leader murder case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Govind Singh Parihar, the husband of Patharia BSP MLA Ram Bai, was arrested by Special Task Force Gwalior and district police Gwalior, from Bhind bus stand on Sunday morning. The accused is wanted in Congress leader Devendra Chorasia murder case.

The arrest came after Supreme Court’s directions to arrest the accused. The son of the deceased Somesh Chorasia had filed the case at the apex court seeking arrest of Govind Singh and other accused in the case.

The STF ADG Vipin Maheshwari told Free Press that Govind Singh was arrested by the team of STF of Gwalior Unit and the district force from Bhind bus stand. “He is on way to Damoh and will be presented before court for next orders”, he added.

Earlier, a social media message went viral in which Govind Singh claimed that he is going to surrender before police. A video of Ram Bai that her husband had surrendered to police also went viral.

The background

Fifty-year-old Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia was murdered on March 15, 2019, in Hatta town of Damoh district after quitting BSP to join the then ruling Congress party. The accused included Patharia BSP MLA Ram Bai Thakur’s husband Govind Singh alias Rabbi, brother Lokesh Patel, brother-in-law Chandu Singh, nephew Golu Singh and former Damoh district panchayat president Shivcharan Patel’s son Indrapal Patel.

It is not the first time that BSP MLA’s husband has been accused in a criminal case. He has been named accused in 28 criminal cases. He has been convicted and awarded life imprisonment in three murder cases, including a 1998 murder case and two murder cases in 2005, which was a double murder. He is out on bail in all the murder cases after challenging the trial court verdict in High Court.

Ram Bai Thakur, who represents Patharia seat of Damoh district, is among two BSP MLAs in the state, who supported Kamal Nath-led Congress government. At present, they have lent support to Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government.