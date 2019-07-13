Bhopal: BSP MLA raises husband's arrest in murder case in Assembly

BHOPAL: BSP MLA Rambai Singh, whose party is an ally in the Congress-led government in the state, on Friday protested her husband's arrest in a murder case and alleged 'injustice' was being meted out to her. The Patharia MLA's husband, Govind Singh, and 27 others were arrested for allegedly murdering BSPturned- Congressman Devendra Chourasia (54). Chourasia had joined the Congress on March 12 this year and was killed on March 15 in Hatta town in the state's Damoh district. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Assembly on Friday, she said, "Despite being part of your government, I am unable to get justice. My family's 28 members were sent to jail in the case.

When despite being an MLA, I'm unable to get justice, then how will common people get it." If whatever I am stating won't get heard, then where will we go to seek justice," she asked, and demanded that the speaker order a CBI probe into the incident. Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati, however, asked her to approach the concerned minister, stating that the chair won't issue such directives. Sensing an opportunity to corner the Kamal Nath government on the issue, BJP MLAs shouted "shame, shame" slogans to support Rambai. "It is an issue associated with a member of the House. The speaker should give his ruling on the matter.