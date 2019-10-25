Bhopal: BSNL offers free unlimited calls on Oct 27 and 28

BHOPAL: The BSNL will provide free unlimited STD/Local outgoing calls to any network for free, to all the existing BSNL landline subscribers for two days. Under another scheme, BSNL will provide free unlimited high speed broadband connections to every landline subscribers.

CGMT, M.P. Telecom Circle Dr Mahesh Shukla informed that in view of Deepawali, BSNL will provide complete free outgoing calling facility to the existing BSNL landline subscribers by which they can perform unlimited outgoing calls to mobile/landline connections of any network on October 27 and 28.

Under another scheme, BSNL will provide free unlimited broadband connections to every landline subscribers of BSNL up to a limited period, by which subscribers can get 5GB data per day with up to 10 mbps speed and post unlimited data of 1Mbps speed. Next day subscribers will again use such data accordingly. In this way free unlimited data will be available upto 30 days period on subscriber’s landline connection.