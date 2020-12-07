Bhopal: BSNL connection mandatory in government offices, Chief General Manager tells Chief Secretary

Bhopal: In a do or die battle for existence, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now started an aggressive campaign to gain its lost customers. It has written to state chief secretary stating that BSNL and MTNL connections are mandatory in government offices.

The chief general manager (CGM) of BSNL, Mahesh Shukla has written a letter to the chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains with a copy of letter from Union government telling officials that BSNL or MTNL connection is mandatory in all state and Central government offices.

Chief Secretary has written a letter to heads of all departments of state government asking them to take necessary steps in this regard. The letter has evoked a good response from the department where several of them who had stopped using the BSNL connections have started reviving them.

Several departments had switched over to private operators including Airtel and Jio after their complaints with BSNL were not resolved. Now BSNL has developed a quick response system to resolve complaints and is trying to regain its loss share from the market.