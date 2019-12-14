Bhopal: BSF bags 3 gold & 1 bronze at AIIPWSC

BHOPAL: Border Security Force (BSF) bagged 3 gold and a bronze medal on day-3 of the 19th All India Indian Police Water Sports Championship (AIIPWSC) and outshone all other teams on Saturday.

The teams of central forces were seen dominating the police forces teams in the championship.

18 medals were on stake on the third day of the championship and central forces clinched 16 medals out of them.

Ravindar Singh (CRPF) clinched a gold medal in the 1000mtr Kayaking solo event as he finished the race in 3:57:57 minutes. Gyaneshwar Singh (SSB) won a silver medal and Deepak Kumar Prajapati won the bronze medal in the event.

Deepak Kumar Prajapati (BSF) and Sonu Sahu won the gold medal in the 1000mtr doubles event and the duo of Amar Beer Singh and Navin clinched the silver medal of the event.

BSF team clinched another gold medal in the Kayaking 1000mtr team event as they finished the event in 3:39:60 minutes. Satyapal Tomar, Manmohan Dangi, Sonu Sahu and Jatin Yadav were present in the winning team.

ITBP team won the silver medal in the event and Punjab police bagged the bronze medal in the event.

Ganesh Yadu (BSF) won the gold medal in the canoeing 1000mtr solo event and T Jonson Singh (ITBP) bagged the silver medal and K Samanda Singh (SSB) grabbed the bronze medal in the event.

Semi final matches of 500mtr rowing single sculls, double sculls coxless pair, coxless 4 Heat events were also played on Saturday.

Principal Secretary to home department SN Mishra, special director general of police Vijay Yadav, director of sports and youth welfare SL Thaosen, director general of police Sushobhan Bannerji were chief guests of the medal distribution ceremony.