Bhopal: Brother-in-law rapes girl, booked

BHOPAL: A girl was raped by her brother-in-law when she was barely 10 years old. The girl was raped for six months by the accused in 2014. The girl started living with her elder sister after her parents died. She did not tell anyone about it, until she came into contact with an NGO recently, which counselled her.

The girl approached police on Monday and a case was registered. Police said the accused, a resident of Mata Mandir, raped the girl between July 2014 and December 2014. Police said the accused later started harassing her and left her with some a relative. The girl started living with her relatives and came into contact with an NGO, a few months back. During counselling, the NGO members discovered the fact and took her to TT Nagar police. The police registered case against the man for rape under POCSO Act and other provisions.