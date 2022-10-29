Bhopal: Breathe easy City’s Air Quality Index improves

FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved compared to what it was on the night of Diwali. On Diwali night, the AQI level of city had reached 237, according to Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB). Speaking to Free Press, MPPCB regional officer B Sharma said air quality of city was far better as no firecrackers were burst.

In Madhya Pradesh, air quality had worsened in few cities including Bhopal, Dewas. In most cities, air quality remained satisfactory.

On the night of Diwali in Bhopal, people burst crackers as they celebrated after the two years of corona pandemic. This could be gauged from the fact that on next day of Diwali, 2,000 kilograms of waste was collected from the city. The cracker waste will be treated before safe disposal. In this regard, BMC has inked an agreement with a factory in Pithampur.

Additional municipal commissioner MP Singh said that the employees of factory would collect cracker waste from Bhopal.

