Bhopal: Break-In At SP’s House: Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 90,000 Stolen

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified men broke into the house of Superintendent of Police incharge of Dial 100 service and stole cash and valuables worth Rs 90,000.

The incident took place on Sunday when security arrangements were beefed up across Bhopal in wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Tuesday.

According to Kamla Nagar police station house officer Anil Bajpai, complainant BS Shakya (53) stays at Radio Colony in Bhadbhada and is SP of Dial 100 service. He went out of Bhopal with his family on June 24 and returned on Monday morning. As he unlocked the main door of house, he found that it was locked from inside. He found the back door open. He and his kin went inside the house and discovered that the entire house was ransacked and cash, gold ornaments, gold coins and other valuables worth Rs 90,000 missing.

He approached Kamla Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against unidentified persons. The police have begun probing the case, SHO Bajpai said.