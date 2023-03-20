Bhopal: Break-in at Jehangirabad, valuables worth Rs 65,000 stolen

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jehangirabad police have registered a case against unidentified persons for sneaking into a house in Jehangirabad and making off with cash and ornaments, all worth Rs 65,000, the police said on Monday.

Jehangirabad police station house officer (SHO) Shahwaz Khan said that the complainant, Riyaz Khan, a mechanic, had gone to Raisen along with his family on Sunday morning.

He returned at 10 pm on Sunday to find that the lock on the main door of his house was broken. When he and his family members went inside, they were shocked to find the entire house ransacked and cash money, as well as gold ornaments missing from the almirah. They approached the police thereafter and lodged a complaint against unidentified accused.