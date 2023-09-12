 Bhopal: Brahmin Police Stations In-charge In Constituency Irks LoP; Files Complaint With ECI
Bhopal: Brahmin Police Stations In-charge In Constituency Irks LoP; Files Complaint With ECI

The Congress leader alleged that on the behest of the state government, SP Bhind Manish Khatri has posted Bharamin and Rajputs as police station in charge in the region to influence the assembly elections.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition in Assembly Dr Govind Singh has objected to the appointments of Bharamin community police station in charge in his constituency Lahar. Singh has approached the Election Commission of India over the postings of police stations in charge belonging to a particular community and filed a complaint in this connection.

The Congress leader alleged that on the behest of the state government, SP Bhind Manish Khatri has posted Bharamin and Rajputs as police station in charge in the region to influence the assembly elections. If Khatri remains in the district as SP, it will be hard to conduct free and fair elections, Singh further alleged.

The senior Congress leader in his complaint stated that in Mehgaon and Ater constituencies the sitting MLAs, who are also ministers, will also be contesting the election. The Congress leader claimed that as per the local trends, the people vote for a candidate of their own caste and this leads to polarisation of votes. Currently, in Mehgaon and Ater constituencies, all the police stations have in-charge belonging to the Rajput community. The in charges of all the six police stations of Lahar constituency are Bharamin, the Congress leader claimed.

