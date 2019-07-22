Bhopal: Brace for moderate rains, humid days ahead

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh will be experiencing scattered light to moderate rain for the next couple of days. Weather systems have restricted the inflow of moisture over the southern and central parts of MP.

Thus, these regions will record scattered light to moderate rains only, while the northern areas will experience mainly dry and warm weather until July 23.

Thereafter, due to the movement of a cyclonic circulation towards Odisha and Chhattisgarh region, the rainfall activities will increase over MP and the entire state will get the touch of good monsoon showers by then.

In the last 24 hours, the northern parts of MP have remained mostly dry and very warm while the southern areas have received light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

However, good rains have been recorded in Southwest regions of the state at isolated places, whereas scattered light to moderate rains were reported in the central parts of the state.

Sendhwa and Mandla recorded 50 mm of rainfall, followed by Ujjain, Tikamgarh, Burhanpur, Khargone recording 40mm, Sironj, Depalpur, Raisen and Alirajpur recorded 30mm, Rewa 19.4 mm and Satna 16.3 mm of rainfall, in the last 24 hours.

All these weather conditions were due to the Cyclonic Circulation over Vidarbha and adjoining region. Another cyclonic circulation was over north MP, Maharashtra and adjoining Gujarat in the lower levels.

Moreover, the axis of the Monsoon trough was extending across the northern parts of MP.

As per the meteorological department, there are dim chances of torrential rain in the state for the next couple of days as moisture inflow has been disrupted. After July 23, there are chances of good rain in the state.