Bhopal: Boys steal toys collected on CM’s appeal, detained

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bairagarh police station staff have arrested two minor boys who had stolen toys and other items from an Anganwadi. The toys were collected under a toy collection drive launched by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in May this year, said police on Friday.

Police station incharge told media that on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday unidentified people entered Anganwadi situated at Mathai Nagar in Bairagarh. They took away the toys, utensils, chairs for children and adults worth Rs 11,500. Anganwadi worker Jyoti Kanojia lodged a complaint of theft at the police station. She also told police that the toys were collected during the drive launched on May 24 after the chief minister launched the scheme to donate toys for Anganwadi.

The police registered the case under Section 379 of IPC against unidentified people and formed a team to trace the accused. The police came to know that two boys aged 10 and 15 had committed theft.

The police tracked them and found that they had sold the items to a scrap vendor. Acting on the information, the police arrested the scrap vendor and detained two minors. The police have added Section 411 of IPC into the case. The minors were presented before juvenile court while the scrap vendor was released on bail, police said.