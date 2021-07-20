Bhopal: Boys must also help with domestic work

BHOPAL: Implementing the announcement made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the department of higher education (DHE) has decided to start ëgender sensitisation and gender equalityí programmes in schools across the state.

CM Chouhan had made this announcement on March 8 on the occasion of International Womenís Day at a programme organised at Motilal Nehru Stadium. ìBesides developing skills relevant to the 21st Century in women, a campaign will be started to develop positive views about women,î CM Chouhan had announced then.

Chouhan had also said that, under such a campaign, students would be asked to lend a helping hand in domestic work, which is generally done only by girls. Students will also be asked to inspire and cooperate with girl students to study and become self-dependent.

Several programmes will be organised to implement this campaign, including seminars and workshops for male students. Parents will also be called for discussions in colleges to inculcate these values. Street plays, rallies and video films will also be made for this purpose. Motivational speakers, legal luminaries, psychologists and social workers will be invited to take part in the activities. Considering the pandemic, the programmes, at present, could be organised online, suggested an official of the DHE.

In another move, counselling of male students will also be done in the colleges. OSD, higher education department, Dhirendra Shukla said that a sick mentality was behind most crimes against women. So, counseling of male students by legal and psychological experts will form an important part of the campaign.

The department of higher education has also decided to take feedback from the students after the programme. A feedback form will be distributed among the students. Further programmes would be decided on the feedback received from the students, he added.