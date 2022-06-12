e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Boyfriend rapes fiancée; FIR lodged

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 12:17 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 18-year-old girl was raped by her boyfriend, when she was sleeping in the courtyard, Gunga police said on Saturday. The police have arrested the accused.

Police station in-charge Ramesh Rai told media that the victim has filed a complaint that she was sleeping in her house in the courtyard area. At 12 am the accused Bhupendra alias Rahul Sharma came and dragged her into an empty room and started raping her.

The girl screamed on this while her mother saw them in a compromising position. The boy later fled from the spot.

The matter was reported to the police on which the cops registered a case under section 376 of the IPC and have started an investigation.

Police have also come to know that both the girl and the boy were friends and the girl is a student of 12th standard. The accused lives in the village, where the girl comes to attend school. They became friends and later because of rumours, the girl’s parents stopped her studies. But both the boy and girl remained in contact.

