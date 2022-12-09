Bhopal: Boy still in borewell, efforts on to rescue him

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team comprising the members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guards and local police continued to toil to rescue the eight-year-old boy Tanmay Sahu who has fallen into the 55-foot depth of a 400-foot borewell at Mandavi village of Betul district on December 6. The rescue operation entered the third day on Thursday.

Officials said the excavation of the area around the borewell is going on, and the rescuers have dug up to 33 feet, but the target is to reach 45 feet. Yet, hard stones are coming in the way.

Athner Police station in-charge Ajay Soni said, “The Rescue operation to rescue the eight-year-old boy is still underway. The child, however, is not responding, as he might have fallen unconscious. Efforts are on to save him.” Water is coming in the borewell, he said.

Sahu said, “My 12-year-old daughter saw him falling into the borewell and informed me about the incident. We rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his voice as we enquired. The rescue operation at 6 pm onwards on December 6.”

Read Also Bhopal: City to witness powerful punches of prominent women boxers