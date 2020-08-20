Bhopal: Boy kidnapped for Rs 1 crore ransom rescued

BHOPAL: The six-year-old boy kidnapped for ransom of Rs 1 crore was rescued by Chattarpur police on Thursday. Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma said son of Bhaskar Tiwari was kidnapped on Wednesday afternoon from outside his house situated in Shanti Nagar colony in Chattarpur.
His brother filed complaint with police that the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore for his return.
The IG Sagar Anil Sharma formed the teams to investigate and rescued the boy safely. He has increased the reward amount of Rs 30,000 on the arrest of kidnappers. The Chattarpur police picked up clues from CCTV installed in the area and through mobile phone tracking system.
The police came to know the location of kidnapers in early morning on Thursday after which they raided the spot situated in a hilly area in Niwari village under Gadi Malhara police station and recovered the boy.
The police have arrested Neeraj Rai, who worked as a driver for victim's family. Other arrested include Mahendra Sen, Halke Kushwaha, Kishan Ahirwar and Sanju Patel. The prime accused told the police that his mother was unwell and he had kidnapped the boy to get money for her treatment.
