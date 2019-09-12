Bhopal: Boy drowns in Hathaikheda dam

BHOPAL: The body of 13-year-old boy who drowned in Hathaikheda dam on Tuesday , was fished out next morning. The boy had gone to the dam with his friends and while taking a dip in water, he was swept away by the current and drowned.

The deceased was identified as Ganesh Wankhede, a resident of Gadiyapura. His father Gyaneshwar told police that Ganesh on Tuesday evening had told his mother that he was going to his friends place to play. However he never returned.

Next day, onlookers spotted a swollen body floating near a rest house and alerted police. Police are trying to identify Ganesh’s friends who were with him at the time of incident.