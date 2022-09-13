Bhopal: Boxers Aman Singh, Anand Yadav make it to Golden Gloves

Aman Singh Bisht and Anand Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two boxers of Madhya Pradesh State Boxing Academy of Excellence, Aman Singh Bisht in the +92 kg weight category and Anand Yadav in the 57 kg category, have made it to the Golden Gloves. The tournament is being held in Serbia from September 13-20.

Indian Team and MP Boxing Academy chief coach Roshan Lal told Free Press, “I have faith in both of the players, Aman and Anand are Asian Game medallists, and I believe they will do good.”

Boxing coach Roshan Lal also mentioned, ‘I have trained both Aman and Anand; I even talked to them when they reached Serbia. They seemed confident and calm. As their coach, all I want for them is to win medals and make our country proud.’ These boxers are Madhya Pradesh State Boxing Academy of Excellence athletes.

Aman Singh Bisht has won a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships, a gold medal at the Youth National Championship 2022, and a bronze medal at Asian Youth Boxing Championship 2021 and with that, he has also earned a spot for the World Championship in November this year.

Anand Yadav won bronze at the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships and another at the Youth National Championship 2022, thus qualifying for the World Boxing Championships later this year.

Read Also Boxing Federation introduces Zonal Championships for female boxers