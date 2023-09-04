Bhopal: Bottles Containing Expired Liquor Crushed | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department crushed liquor bottles whose expiry date had passed in Gandhi Nagar on Sunday. Excise controller Sajendra Mori told Free Press that the liquor crushed by bulldozer was worth Rs 1.5 crore.

A large number of people flocked to witness the action carried out by the excise department. Beer expires within six months of manufacture. Mori said permission was sought from the excise commissioner before destroying the liquor bottles.

The destroyed stack also contained illicit liquor bottles that had been seized. The smell of liquor diffused to a distance of almost two kilometres, after the bottles were crushed by the bulldozer. A video of the action was also recorded, which needs to be submitted to the court.

