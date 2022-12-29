Bhopal: Both Covid-infected and non-infected vulnerable, says Doctors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Covid patients, who are now cured or those who have not been infected so far, all are equally vulnerable to COVID, according to doctors. They said that people suffering from chronic diseases like cancer, kidney ailment, heart ailment are always at high risk. Doctors further said that people should take all precautions. However, doctors have suggested booster dose for safety point of view for all.

AIIMS director Dr Ajai Singh said, “Suffering from chronic diseases like cancer, kidney ailment, heart and those who have not taken any dose of vaccine will always be at high risk. Otherwise more or less, all are vulnerable of Covid.”

Dr Lokendra Dave, HoD pulmonary medicines, Gandhi Medical College (GMC), said, “All are vulnerable. Those who are not infected with Covid so far or Covid patients, all are equally vulnerable for Covid’s coming wave. Precaution is must for all.”

Former medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said, “Booster dose is must for safety. Otherwise, all kind of persons are at risk. Those who have been vaccinated should know that its time period is over now. Therefore, booster dose is a must.”

Siddhanta Hospital director Dr Subhodh Varshney said, “Covid patients who have received vaccines are comparatively safe. Those who are not infected so far and not received vaccines are at high risk. So it is a misconception in public that they are not infected and so they will remain safe. Vaccine is must.”

Cardiologist Dr Skand Trivedi said, “Those who are not infected so far, are at risk and they are more vulnerable for Covid virus. They do not have any immunity against this particular virus.