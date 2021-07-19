Bhopal: Book on Digvijaya would be a best-seller, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal: If MLA Laxman Singh writes a book on former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, it will be a best-seller, said former chief minister Kamal Nath, while unveiling a book here on Monday. MLA and younger brother of Digvijaya Singh, Laxman Singh has written the book on environment.

Nath said that he had officiated as environment minister in the UPA government and he was aware of the issues. He added that when he was the chief minister, he prepared many programmes and projects for the betterment of the environment.

“The next time we form the government, we’ll implement the programmes,” he said, adding that, when he was CM, he had compiled information about the dried rivers and nullahs in the state. It was imperative now to rejuvenate the rivers and other water bodies, he said.

He suggested that Laxman Singh write a book on his brother, Digvijays Singh.

More names in Pegasus

Nath claimed that he had the complete list in the Pegasus issue and more names would come to light shortly. He added, ‘Some people will feel sad because their names are not in the list’