Bhopal: Book killers of NSUI worker under NSA, Digvijaya writes to Shivraj Singh

BHOPAL: Former chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh has demanded that killers of 27-year-old NSUI (National Student Union of India) worker Abhishek Jyotishi in Mandla should be booked under National Security Act.

Abhishek was killed by more than two dozen Bajrang Dal workers on October 20 in his house in Mandla. “More than two dozen armed men including office bearers of Bajrang Dal barged into Abhishek’s house and attacked him with swords. His mother, brother and other family members were also brutally attacked,” said Singh, in his letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Singh said Mandla is a peaceful tribal-dominated district and was away from such criminal acts till now. Last year, an NSUI worker Sonu Parochia was shot dead by goons. “These kind of political killings in a peaceful place are a worrying trend and state government should take stringent action against anti-social elements responsible for it,” said Singh.

Singh has demanded that killers of Abhishek should be immediately arrested, booked under NSA and should be externed from the district. He also demanded action against policemen of concerned police station.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 10:09 PM IST