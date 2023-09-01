Bhopal: BoM Organises Financial Inclusion Outreach Programme

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) organised Financial Inclusion Outreach Programme at Ravindra Bhawan, Bhopal. The programme was organised in line with activities planned for the month of AKAM (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav).

BoM executive director AB Vijayakumar presided over the event. Deputy Zonal Manager, Bhopal Zone, Anand Suman and other officials from various branches also participated in the function.

Bank of Maharashtra, Bhopal Zone, sanctioned loans amounting to Rs. 2.00 crore catering to 1,328 beneficiaries under Svanidhi se Svaniyojan Campaign (period July 1, 2023 to August 29, 2023).

During the financial inclusion outreach campaign, sanction letters were extended to beneficiaries under various GOI flagship scheme. Rs. 46.00 lakh were provided to 21 Self Help Groups, Rs 83.00 lakh to 35 beneficiaries under MUDRA, PMSVANidhi, Stand Up India; PMEGP scheme.

Previously also, under the Credit Outreach campaign organized by Bhopal Zone on August 25, loans amounting to Rs. 19.00 crore were sanctioned.

Read Also Bhopal: Govt Decides To Stay Increased Electricity Bills Dating Back Till August 31

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)