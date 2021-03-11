Bhopal: Boiler at sauce factory bursts, five woman passers-by injured

Bhopal: Five women, including three minor girls, were injured after a boiler burst inside a sauce factory in Sukhisewania on Thursday afternoon. All the injured are members of the same family.

Such was the intensity of the blast that the iron sheet around the factory was smashed. The incident occurred around 2 pm on Thursday.

The sauce factory “Taste n taste” is located in Syed Semra village of Sukhisewania. The unit, spread in an area of 4500 square feet, was shut at the time the incident took place.

A boiler inside the factory exploded with a blast like sound that damaged the wall of the campus. The wall was built of metal sheets that broke into pieces and injured the women passing by the area.

At the time, the injured women were passing by the area along the fenced wall, said police.

The time it occurred, the labourers had gone for lunch and no casualty was reported from the site.

In the afternoon around 2 pm, the laborers had gone for lunch outside and there was only a security guard around when the boiler burst creating a blast like sound.

The injured were identified as Neetu Saini, her two daughters Reyanshi and Chandni both 2 and 6 years old respectively and Neetu’s cousins Rakhi, 20 and Simran, 13.