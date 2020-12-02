Bhopal: Body of youth found near mines in Ratua village, police suspects foul play

BHOPAL: Body of a 15-year old boy was found inside a waterlogged dug up portion in Ratua village under the Gunga police station.

The police suspects that the accused after sodomising the boy, had killed him by drowning him into the dug-up portion. The cops have registered an FIR against an unidentified accused under Sections of murder and POSCO Act.

SHO Gunga Suneel Bhadoriya said the body was found near mines on September 15. "It seems that the boy had died of drowning but there were indications of some foul play and we ensured the medical examination of the boy is done," he added.

"The report arrived on Tuesday and it was confirmed that the boy had undergone unnatural sex," he added.

However, the accused is yet to be identified but the probe is underway.