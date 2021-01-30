Bhopal: Body of infant found near Kewda ka bagh at Dhobighat, decomposed beyond recognition

BHOPAL: The Talaiya police have found a body of a newborn on Friday. The body appears to be three days old.

Police have booked unidentified people in connection with the incident.

According to police, the body of the infant was found near Kewda ka bagh at Dhobighat. The onlookers informed police in the evening at around 4:30 pm and a team reached the spot and seized the body that was sent for post-mortem.

It will only be after the arrival of the report that the cops will be certain as to whether the foetus was dead or was murdered, said the investigation officer SI Gauraw Singh. The gender of the body could not be determined as the body had decomposed beyond recognition.