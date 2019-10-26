Bhopal: Body of British national found

BHOPAL: A 61-year-old British national was found dead inside his home under mysterious circumstances on Saturday morning.

Gulab Mishra, ASI Misrod said that he had been living in India for the last two years.

He said the reason of his death was not known but it was said that he died an heart attack.

He worked in a firm GC consultancy in Bhopal and lived in Golden City phase 2 under the limits of Misrod police station. He lived alone. When one of his colleagues tried to contact him on his phone, he did not respond. They later went to his house, only to find the door was locked and then cops were informed.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His colleague Rajendra who saw him first said the reason appears to be heart attack. He said he has no other details about him.