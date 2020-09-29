Bhopal: Body of an infant girl found in bushes in Ayodhya Nagar

BHOPAL: The Ayodhya Nagar police recovered body of an infant girl on Monday night. The identity of the girl was not confirmed, but police said she was hit by some sharp object several times that claimed her life.

Sensation prevailed around the sector in Ayodhya Nagar after locals spotted the body lying around bushes.

SHO Ayodhya Nagar Renu Murab said the body was found near a temple in Ayodhya Nagar on Monday night, adding that the onlookers informed them.

As per the post-mortem, she was hit several times by some sharp object. The identity of the girl was not known, said Murab.

This is the third incident of the murder of baby girl in Bhopal this month. In the last two incidents, the girls were killed by their mothers.