Bhopal: Body of an 8-year-old, who went missing on Sunday, found inside a tank

BHOPAL: The body of an 8-year-old boy who had gone missing on Sunday was found inside a tank. The deceased was identified as Danu, who lived with his parents in Ratua under the Gunga police station limits.

Danu on Sunday had gone with his mother to the mines where she worked. The entire area is dotted with mines, a few of which have been closed. The boy's parents were busy in their work and he went to a nearby closed mine to attend nature's call.

His mother when failed to find him elsewhere, alerted her husband and they kept searching for the boy. It was on Tuesday afternoon when the boy’s body was found floating in a water tank.

As per Gunga police, the body was sent for post-mortem and a case was registered with the police. SHO Gunga Suneel Bhadauria said that it is likely that the boy would have gone near the tank and fell into it. It is only after the postmortem that the reason for the death can be ascertained.