Bhopal: Board’s bid for online classes: PS cancels it, min says teaching mobile apps failed

BHOPAL: It seems not all is well in school education department. Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) issued order to start classes through Doordarshan from Monday. However, department principal secretary cancelled the order within few hours of its issuance.

Besides, state school education minister Inder Singh Parmar expressed displeasure over classes being conducted through mobile application. He said government school students suffer most in online education and added that schools’ reopening will be considered after a review.

He also took notice of lack of coordination among officers posted in his department. This came to light after MPBSE chairman Radheysham Julania issued directives related to online classes for students of IX to XII through Doordarshan.

Sources say that other officers of the department were not taken into confidence before making the announcement, resulting in orders’ cancellation within 24 hours.

School education minister Parmar received feedback from people who said efforts of school education department like teaching through WhatsApp and mobile apps have not yielded results. “Online teaching proved fruitful for students of private schools but a large section of students in state run schools do not have basic facilities and could not gain anything through these steps,” a department official said.

Talking to mediapersons, Inder Singh Parmar said arrangements in government schools are not adequate to support online teaching. Considering these facts government is contemplating on how to reopen schools. At this stage, suggestions have been made that students of a class can be divided in two groups and called to schools on alternate days. “A decision will be taken soon in this regard,” Parmar said.