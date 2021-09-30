Bhopal: Board bats for monitoring of IVF, CT Scan & MRI

Bhopal: Members of state supervisory board under The Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) (Prohibition of sex selection) Act who met on Thursday recommended IVF (In vitro fertilization), CT Scan and MRI centres too to be brought under the ambit of monitoring to check foeticide in the state, as per officials who attended the meeting.

The board discussed the scenario in 10 districts with worst sex ratio and decided to assign two districts each to members to assess the situation and give their feedback, as per officials. The districts with worst sex ratio, thanks to the menace of foeticide prevalence, include Morena, Bhind, Gwalior and Datia in Gwalior-Chambal region, Burhanpur and Agar-Malwa in Malwa region, Hoshangabad in central MP and Umaria, Rewa and Satna in Vindhya region.

ALSO READ Ujjain: Workshop on PNDT organised

As per officials, members also suggested reward to be enhanced to Rs 2 lakh for informers. For effective monitoring of the districts to check sex determination in these districts a team of two members each was assigned two districts. For instance, Amulya Nidhi and Dr Alok Lahoti will monitor the situation in Bhind and Morena, Dr Jyoti Bindal and Madhvi Jhavar in Gwalior and Datia, Dr Neeraja Pouranik and Dr Mukesh Birla in Burhanpur and Agar-Malwa, Rajni Bhandari and Dr Pratibha Singh in Hoshangabad and Umaria and the team of Dr Savita Inamdar and Dr Prem Siddharth Tripathi will monitor the situation in Rewa and Satna. As per officials, some members suggested that there was much focus on checking misuse of sonography machines in sex determination by the government machinery but misuse of IVF, CT Scan and MRI in this context largely went unnoticed, hence those committing crime of foeticide had got other options in these methods to know the sex of the fetus. Some members suggested regular review of sample registration system (SRS) and civil registration system (CRS) to review the skewed sex ratio in the state.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:30 PM IST