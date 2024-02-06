Bhopal: BMHRC Starts Making Smart Cards For Gas Victims Treatment

Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health centre of Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Center (BMHRC) has started making smart cards for gas victims. The smart cards are required for the treatment of Bhopal Gas Victims and their dependents has been simplified.

The process has started from Health Center Number 3 located at Chandbad and Health Center Number 6 located at Itwara Road. Dr. Manisha Shrivastav, Director in charge, BMHRC said that smart cards of patients registered in Kainchi Chhola, Station Bajaria, Chandbad and Karond are being made in Health Center 3, while smart cards of patients registered in Tila Jamalpura, Ginnauri, Itwara and Bal Vihar are being made in Health center 6.

Earlier, in order to make the smart card, gas victim patients and their dependents had to submit their documents to the concerned Health Center, which were then forwarded to BMHRC. Soon, smart cards will be made in other health centers also.

Apart from this, gas victim patients are being called to receive copies of Health Booklets, which are being provided to them. Dr. Roma Rastogi, Coordinator of Health Centers of BMHRC, said that “For registration and making smart cards of new patients, Gas Victims will have to bring Birth and Identity Certificates and Photographs along with their last order and pro rata payment sheet”.