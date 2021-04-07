Bhopal: BMHRC staff harassed in Covid isolation ward

Bhopal: A lab technician of Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) was harassed in the Covid isolation ward where she was admitted after contracting the virus. The accused is a staff of the same hospital.

The incident occurred early on Tuesday, the police said. The 24-year-old girl works as a lab technician in the hospital. She told the police that the accused entered her ward and laid his hands upon her when she was fast asleep around 03.30 am. The victim said that she, initially, failed to understand the touch, but he slipped his hands inside her clothes. The victim thought some nurse has come for a medical examination. As she started waking, the accused fixed her bed and left the room.

In the morning, the victim discussed the incident with her friend, who told her to inform the hospital management. The director of BMHRC then informed the police and the accused was handed over to the cops.

The accused, Santosh Ahirwar, 40, was arrested on Tuesday night. The police said he had been booked under Sections of harassment.