 Bhopal: BMC’s Door-To-Door Dengue Prevention Drive; Teams Visit Homes; Fogging, Spraying In 17 Wards Per day
Bhopal: BMC’s Door-To-Door Dengue Prevention Drive; Teams Visit Homes; Fogging, Spraying In 17 Wards Per day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
BMC’s is running door-to-door Dengue Prevention Drive in Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing with its efforts to prevent vector-borne diseases, the teams of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) covered a survey of 17 wards in the city on  Sunday.

The teams carried out intensive door-to-door surveys inspecting mosquito larvae and spraying insecticides in 17 wards out of total 85 wards in the city.

The teams also made people aware of prevention and precautionary measures against mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Dengue cases are on rise in addition to seasonal viral fever during the monsoon. In the last two months, over 200 dengue cases and 35 chikungunya cases were reported in Bhopal.

article-image

In view of the possibility of mosquito larvae breeding, stagnant water sources were inspected by BMC teams in wards no. 52, 53, 54, 55, 80, 82, 83, 08, 09, 14, 19, 22, 23,24, 25, 26, 29 and 32. Spraying and fogging was done in Maholi Damkheda, Minal, Sanjay Complex, Priyadarshini Pleasure, New Basti, Jatkhedi, Saket Nagar 9-B, Bagsewania, Amari, Danishkunj, Mandakini Colony, Shirdipuram, Mahabali Road, J.K. Road and other areas.  

Dr Rakesh Shrivastava Civil surgeon, JP Hospital said, “Dengue and seasonal viral fever cases are major concerns. Dengue patients are coming to hospitals these days. We are on vigil to handle the situation. Health department with the civic body team is carrying out fogging and spraying in various areas.”

