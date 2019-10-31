Bhopal: BMC’s delimitation; Proposal for alteration in final draft sent to law dept

BHOPAL: The proposal for alteration in the Sections, on the final draft related to delimitation of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) was sent by Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode to the law department.

The proposal is related to the claims and objections submitted by residents over the propsoed delimitation of the BMC.

There were objections of several groups that the collector was not authorised for inviting claims and objections and that only the governor of the state is authorised for it.

Now, that the proposal with all the claims and objections have been subimtted, the collector sent the draft for publishing so that the required alteration is done.

Tarun Pithode said I have sent the proposal for publishing while the claims and objections have already been submitted to the state government.