Bhopal: BMC’s apathy turns Ravindra Bhavan into ‘dustbin’

BHOPAL: The Ravindra Bhavan premises in the city are being used as garbage dumping ground by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). Huge mounds of stinking garbage can be seen lying on the premises.

Anup Sharma, working at the Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums, located just across the road from the Ravindra Bhavan, told Free Press that for the past one year, they are being forced to endure the unbearable stench rising from the piles of garbage.

“The entire neighborhood has become infested with houseflies and mosquitoes,” he said. The garbage is being dumped in the area which was supposed to be developed as parking lot, along with the New Ravindra Bhavan building worth crore being built on the premises.

According to the employees, the dumping starts from early morning and continues till late evening.

“Small garbage collection vehicles of the BMC come to the site, unload the garbage and drive away. They make at least 20-25 rounds every day,” said a staff of the Ravindra Bhavan.

The large garbage trucks of the corporation reach the place once every two days to cart away the collected garbage. Santosh Yadav, a tea vendor by the side of the road, said that hordes of mosquitoes and flies, besides stray dogs and cows, are regular visitors to the place. “Dengue bhi phail raha hai. Par kya karein (Dengue is also spreading but what to do),” he said.

With torrential rains lashing the city, gushing water spreads the garbage over a larger area. Stray dogs and cows do the rest of the part to spread filthiness.

Numerous complaints to the BMC authorities have fallen on deaf ears. Even Principal Secretary, Culture, Pankaj Rag’s call to BMC Commissioner to solve the issue did have any effect.