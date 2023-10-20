 Bhopal: BMC To Recover NGT Penalty From 41 Hospitals For Release Untreated Sewage In Water Reservoirs
These hospitals are in Ward No-8 and Ward No-9 under zone 5.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 11:21 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Friday, has issued notices to 41 nursing homes and hospitals for recovery of Rs 1.4 crore imposed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) for releasing untreated sewage water in water reservoirs. These hospitals are in Ward No-8 and Ward No-9 under zone 5.

The hospitals include Kilkari Children Hospital, Sardar Patel Polyclinic, Nature hospital and trauma centre, Aram Clinic, Dr Jayant Yadav, Care and Smile Dental care, Ashtha orthopedic Day care centre, Nobel Diagnostic, Samadhan Pathology and Diagnostic and digital X-ray, Dr Richa Diagnostic Centre, Air Horizon travel, Dr Anil Valecha skin expert, high-tech care and Lazer centre, smile maker dental clinic, Indian Bank, Silpa Dodni, Hamidia multi care hospital, Banwari laboratory, Subham Hospital, Bhopal care hospital, ABM Multispecialities, Silver line Hospital, Doctor Pathlab, Central hospital, City Care Hospital, Sanjivani Day care, Manas Blood Bank, Unique Hosptial, Orthopad lab and clinic, Balaji Children Hospital, Parak Hospital, Richa Diagnostic, Ashirward Medical shop, Yashoda hospital, Dr Tankwal Nose, Neck centre, Faith Care Diagnostic, Dr Lal pathlab, Paras Hosptial and others.

